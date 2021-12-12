The NFL Community Reacts To Tedy Bruschi’s Open Admission

Tedy Bruschi’s Honest Admission Is Met With Applause Around The NFL

Tedy Bruschi, an ESPN analyst, is not a fan of 49ers starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

In fact, Bruschi believes he is hindering the team’s chances of winning the Super Bowl.

“When I watch Jimmy play, I understand why they traded three first-round picks to get Trey Lance with the No. 1 overall pick.

Bruschi is the No. 3 overall pick.

“I’ve just seen Jimmy do the same thing over and over again, and it’s like an error repeater.”

In the game against Seattle, there were two interceptions.

This is basic football in terms of a linebacker dropping back into the first window, and as Shanahan stated, it’s supposed to be a second window throw, which Garoppolo fails to execute.

On the second interception, he forces it in over the middle, where both backers have good depth.

The check is supposed to be pressed down.

At this point in his career, these are mistakes he can’t afford to make.”

NFL World Reacts To Tedy Bruschi’s Honest Admission

