The NFL Community Reacts To Terry Bradshaw’s Sunday Remarks

The NFL World Reacts To Terry Bradshaw’s Sunday Remarks

We’ve heard a variety of perspectives on what happened on Sunday with now-former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown.

Brown appeared to leave the Buccaneers in the middle of Sunday’s game at MetLife Stadium against the Jets.

Before running off the field and out of the stadium, the former All-Pro wide receiver ripped off his jersey and football pads.

Following the game, the Buccaneers confirmed Brown’s departure.

Video of Antonio Brown leaving the field after taking off his jersey and shirt and throw it into the stands. pic.twitter.com/1hwNYei5Fq — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 2, 2022

Terry Bradshaw on AB: “Put him in a straitjacket and take him to some hospital.” pic.twitter.com/4c4kMSluG3 — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) January 2, 2022