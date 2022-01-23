The NFL Community Reacts To The 49ers’ Injuries From Saturday

The NFL World Reacts To The 49ers’ Injury News From Saturday

On Saturday, before their game against the Packers, the 49ers received some bad news about their secondary.

With cornerback Ambry Thomas out due to a knee injury, one of Dontae Johnson or Josh Norman will fill in for him on the field.

#49ers CB Ambry Thomas (knee) is INACTIVE. A big development for Niners, who will turn to Dontae Johnson or Josh Norman to step in. — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) January 22, 2022

Never thought I’d say this but Ambry Thomas being unable to go is a big loss for 49ers. He’d been playing better of late and Norman/Johnson give Rodgers a couple of MAJOR weaknesses to attack either for big gains or penalties. https://t.co/yEe5imNv43 — John Dickinson (@JDJohnDickinson) January 22, 2022

This is actually very bad. Like game changing bad. https://t.co/nSP67gGWhk — Conor Cline (@ClineConor) January 22, 2022

Thomas had been playing some good football. 8 receptions allowed on 16 targets over the last 4 games, an INT, 4 PBUs, and a 71.3 passer rating (PFF). https://t.co/2SnJ2OoaV8 — Paul Bretl (@Paul_Bretl) January 22, 2022

Surprise inactive. Even more important with Bakhtiari out. Packers killed the Niners with quick game. Easier vs backup CBs https://t.co/urj4Gy9Mw1 — Peter Bukowski (@Peter_Bukowski) January 22, 2022

And Aaron Rodgers has found his target for this evening https://t.co/TQoIrcARZZ — Eric Hubbs (@BarstoolHubbs) January 22, 2022