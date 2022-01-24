Trending
Infosurhoy

The NFL Community Reacts To The Bears’ Coaching Changes On Monday

0
By on Sports

The NFL Community Reacts To The Bears’ Coaching Changes From Monday

The latest coaching search update has enraged Chicago Bears fans.

During Matt Nagy’s tenure as head coach, Bears fans suffered for years.

A few top candidates are said to have emerged in the search for a replacement.

“The Bears’ Bill PolianTony Dungy–connected candidates Jim Caldwell, Leslie Frazier, and Colts DC Matt Eberflus have emerged as top names in Chicago,” according to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer.

The news hasn’t sparked much enthusiasm among Bears fans.

Are we in for a few more torturous years in Chicago?

One fan responded to Breer’s report by saying, “If any of these happen, we riot.”

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Bears Coaching News

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Bears Coaching News

Comments are closed.