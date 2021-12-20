The NFL Community Reacts to the Bears’ Roster Issues

The NFL Community Reacts To The Bears’ Roster Problems

When the Chicago Bears face the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night, their secondary will be ridiculously thin.

Chicago will be without all four of their starting defensive backs, according to ESPN insider Adam Schefter.

The absences of Artie Burns and Eddie Jackson aren’t surprising because they’ve been on the reserveCOVID-19 list for a week.

Matt Nagy will have to rely heavily on Marqui Christian, Teez Tabor, and Kindle Vildor in the Bears’ secondary, which is missing four starters.

Deon Bush, who is currently active, could appear in the secondary.

This is obviously a bad situation for the Bears.

Without a handful of starters, they’ll have to try to slow down the Vikings’ offense.

To make matters worse, Justin Jefferson, a wide receiver on the Vikings, is one of the most dangerous in the league.

This season, the second-year LSU player has 85 catches for 1,288 yards and eight touchdowns.

According to fan reactions to the Bears’ situation, a sizable portion of the NFL world is expecting Jefferson to put on a show tonight.

NFL World Reacts To Bears’ Roster Issues

Justin Jefferson finna put up Wilt Chamberlain numbers https://t.co/vcGmVqk7J4 — xtian__ (@csf__) December 20, 2021

Justin Jefferson about to go for 200 yards https://t.co/esGmdtpRie — Jon Jon Da Don (@KashBunny) December 20, 2021