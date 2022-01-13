The NFL Community Reacts To The Big 49ers’ News From Thursday

Without All-Pro offensive tackle Trent Williams, the San Francisco 49ers faced the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

For the past few weeks, he’s been nursing an elbow injury.

Williams’ status for Wild Card Weekend has yet to be determined, but the latest news on him is very encouraging.

Williams returned to practice on Thursday, according to The Athletic’s David Lombardi.

That’s a good sign he’s feeling better than last week.

The 49ers’ fan base is optimistic that Williams will be ready to play this Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys in a crucial game.

Following are some reactions to Thursday’s Williams update:

