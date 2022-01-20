The NFL Community Reacts To The Big Bengals News From Thursday

The Cincinnati Bengals will have their best pass rusher on the field this weekend in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor announced on Thursday that defensive end Trey Hendrickson has passed the concussion protocol.

He’ll play against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday.

In his first season with the Bengals, Hendrickson has been a standout.

He had 34 total tackles, 27 quarterback hits, 14 sacks, 12 tackles for loss, and three forced fumbles during the regular season.

Hendrickson had a strip-sack on Derek Carr before suffering a concussion against the Los Angeles Raiders last weekend.

Bengals fans are ecstatic that Hendrickson will play in the second round of the playoffs.

Some reactions to the news are as follows:

