The NFL Community Reacts To The Big Cowboys Rumors

The Dallas Cowboys’ offseason in 2022 is shaping up to be a big one.

While the Cowboys have decided to keep their coaching staff after the disappointing playoff loss, there may be some significant roster turnover.

Dallas, which was eliminated from the NFC playoffs in the Wild Card round by San Francisco, is rumored to be considering two major roster cuts this offseason.

Amari Cooper and DeMarcus Lawrence, both wide receivers, could be released by the Cowboys, according to reports.

“It appears that this is the direction things are going.

This week, Stephen seemed to be laying the groundwork for it, and a number of people involved in the decisions are expecting it to happen.

Bobby Belt tweeted, “Both players are still stars who won’t be unemployed for long.”

