The NFL Community Reacts to the Big Packers Coaching Changes

In 2021, the Green Bay Packers’ special teams were their Achilles’ heel.

The Packers were defeated by the 49ers in the Divisional Round, in part due to a major special teams miscue.

Following the playoff loss, Matt LaFleur, the Packers’ head coach, fired his special teams coordinator.

Green Bay is rumored to be on the verge of hiring a major special teams coordinator.

Rich Bisaccia, the former head coach of the Raiders, is reportedly being considered for the job.

As @TomSilverstein reported, Rich Bisaccia is a candidate to be the #Packers‘ latest special teams coordinator. The #Raiders‘ players loved him. His ‘No one cares’ mind-set resonated with the team.https://t.co/gnkoz7Wwoh — Bill Huber (@BillHuberSI) February 6, 2022