The NFL Community Reacts to the Bills’ Wednesday Practice News

The NFL Community Reacts to the Bills’ Wednesday Practice Report

The weather in Buffalo is cold today, but nothing compared to what the Buffalo Bills will face in an AFC wild card game against the New England Patriots on Saturday night.

Saturday’s gametime temperature is expected to be in the single digits.

Despite the fact that the temperature is in the low 30s today, the Bills have chosen to practice inside.

Given that Buffalo is a cold-weather Northeast team, and their upcoming opponents, the Patriots, are as well, news of Buffalo’s practice schedule was met with some skepticism.

New England, for what it’s worth, is practicing outside today in similar conditions.