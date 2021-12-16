Trending
Infosurhoy

The NFL Community Reacts To The Browns’ Latest Positive Tests

0
By on Sports

The NFL Community Reacts To The Browns’ Recent Positive Tests

COVID-19 is wreaking havoc on the Cleveland Browns’ roster this week.

Yesterday, the team placed eight players on the reserve list, and today, head coach Kevin Stefanski and quarterback Baker Mayfield were both found to be positive.

Cleveland is scheduled to play the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday afternoon in a game with major AFC playoff implications.

Mayfield isn’t the only Browns player who tested positive today, according to reports, so the team is bracing for more absences this weekend.

Overall, the NFL has had a bad week with COVID-19, with more than 70 players testing positive in the last two days.

NFL World Reacts To Latest Browns’ Positive Tests

NFL World Reacts To Latest Browns’ Positive Tests

Comments are closed.