The NFL Community Reacts To The Browns’ Latest Positive Tests

The NFL Community Reacts To The Browns’ Recent Positive Tests

COVID-19 is wreaking havoc on the Cleveland Browns’ roster this week.

Yesterday, the team placed eight players on the reserve list, and today, head coach Kevin Stefanski and quarterback Baker Mayfield were both found to be positive.

Cleveland is scheduled to play the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday afternoon in a game with major AFC playoff implications.

Mayfield isn’t the only Browns player who tested positive today, according to reports, so the team is bracing for more absences this weekend.

Overall, the NFL has had a bad week with COVID-19, with more than 70 players testing positive in the last two days.

NFL World Reacts To Latest Browns’ Positive Tests

And there more positive tests with more Cleveland players, one day after the Browns already placed eight players on the Reserve/COVID list Tuesday. https://t.co/wXjhFI1IZP — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 15, 2021

With Kevin Stefanski out, #Browns special teams coach Mike Priefer will serve as acting head coach for the third time in his career. His kids used to call him “0 and 1,” based on his loss with the #Vikings Mike Zimmer was out. Priefer is now 1-1 and could get over .500 Saturday. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 15, 2021

More player tests are being re-run in Berea as we speak… but, add #Browns CB Troy Hill to the list of positive COVID cases https://t.co/aJqleEranq — KimberlEY A. Martin (@ByKimberleyA) December 15, 2021

The @Browns look like they will need replacement players this week with all these positive Covid cases. I’m still willing to run thru a brick wall for the city — Tyvis Powell (@1Tyvis) December 15, 2021

For those suggesting the Browns game be moved, don’t forget they play NEXT Saturday, as well. — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) December 15, 2021

It’s getting to the point where the NFL has to do something https://t.co/zp8DaznrRx — Football Chopz (@Pchopz_) December 15, 2021

Covid is just tearing through the league right now. https://t.co/0pvxtmU0Pt — Adam Crowley (@_adamcrowley) December 15, 2021