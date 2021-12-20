The NFL Community Reacts To The Browns’ Quarterback News

Prior to Monday’s game, the Cleveland Browns received some bad news regarding their quarterback situation.

Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum were unable to test their way out of the COVID protocols and will face the Raiders on Sunday.

That means Nick Mullens will start in a game that has significant playoff implications for both teams.

NFL World Reacts To Browns’ Quarterback News

#Browns QBs Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum didn’t test out of COVID protocols, so it’ll be Nick Mullens starting today against the #Raiders, per sources. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 20, 2021

Yikes bad news for the Browns https://t.co/kNemfc80LV — Nathan Schultz (@shouts23) December 20, 2021

And now the line will move another 6 points. 😂😂 https://t.co/LUcBWYIPiL — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) December 20, 2021

Mullens will indeed be your quarterback tonight against the Raiders #Brownshttps://t.co/kRnDpmZYt1 — Baillie Burmaster (@bayburmTV) December 20, 2021

The #Browns did activate safety John Johnson III from the COVID list. But no luck with the top two QBs, so Mullens will get his first Cleveland start today. https://t.co/eLOOz6CLk0 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 20, 2021

Postpone it again https://t.co/B9KgvNRkex — Joe Reinhardt (@reinhardt087) December 20, 2021

That would be Nick Mullen the QB who Todd Monken signed and developed at Southern Miss. https://t.co/P5zWe0tt94 — Seth Emerson (@SethWEmerson) December 20, 2021

There’s gotta be more!!! We have no freaking “Back Up” if it stays like this!!! https://t.co/vee8yiG60Y — BrownsTherapy (@BrownsTherapy) December 20, 2021

Baker Mayfield’s prayer wasn’t answered https://t.co/OkuW1XP7rH — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) December 20, 2021