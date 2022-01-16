The NFL Community Reacts To The Buccaneers’ Appalling Penalty

It didn’t take long for us to receive a highly questionable penalty in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints game.

Game involving the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles were penalized for a questionable roughing the passer penalty on Tom Brady on the Buccaneers’ first drive of the game.

Brady took a punch just below the belt.

The NFL is cracking down on low quarterback hits, though this one didn’t appear to be particularly low.

The penalty outraged FOX’s Troy Aikman, who called it a “weak call.”

The officiating expert from FOX agreed as well.