The NFL Community Reacts to the Buccaneers’ Injuries Announced on Friday

The NFL World Reacts To The Buccaneers’ Injury News From Friday
One of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ most important offensive players has suffered an injury.
According to Bucs insider Greg Auman, All-Pro right tackle Tristan Wirfs returned to practice on Friday with “no obvious limp.”
After suffering an ankle injury in Tampa Bay’s Wild Card victory over the Philadelphia Eagles, the second-year star has missed every practice since.
Bucs tackle Tristan Wirfs walked out to practice with a group of offensive linemen. No obvious limp as he tests his injured ankle, trying to see if he can go Sunday against Rams.
