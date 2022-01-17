The NFL Community Reacts To The Buccaneers’ Serious Injury News

The NFL World Reacts To The Buccaneers’ Serious Injury News
Tom Brady’s offensive line must protect him in the pocket if he is to be successful.
That’ll be a tall order against the winner of Monday’s Rams-Cardinals game.
On Sunday, star offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs was injured in a game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
He attempted to re-enter the game, but he was clearly not at full strength, and he had to exit a second time.
Wirfs’ availability for the Divisional Round has been questioned.
On Monday, Bruce Arians gave a report.
Bruce Arians says T Tristan Wirfs is in a boot right now for his injured ankle but that Wirfs is very tough and has a chance to play next Sunday. Arians says the Bucs probably won’t know on Wirfs and Ryan Jensen until Friday.
— Scott Smith (@ScottSBucs) January 17, 2022
Wirfs could barely walk and was awful for the three snaps he played post-injury. https://t.co/krDqURUa3k
— rcon14 (@rcon14) January 17, 2022
Both the Cardinals & Rams have guys up front who can make Brady’s life hell. Bucs injury report this week will be everything! https://t.co/pufkc4r9Lq
— Femi Abebefe (@FemiAbebefe) January 17, 2022
Rams DL giving them hell (if they play) https://t.co/OV264Oucwd
— Q (@Q_swervo7) January 17, 2022