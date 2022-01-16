The NFL Community Reacts To The Buccaneers’ Sunday Performance

The NFL Community Reacts To The Bucs’ Sunday Show

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers dominated the Philadelphia Eagles 31-15 in the wild card game this afternoon.

The game wasn’t even close, as the final score suggests.

Tampa Bay led 31-0 before the Eagles scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns in garbage time, and the Bucs slowed down for much of the second half.

The outcome of this game did not come as a shock to many in the NFL.

The Eagles outperformed themselves by even making the playoffs, whereas the Buccaneers are the defending champions and still have Tom Brady.

The outcome was predictable.

NFL World Reacts To The Bucs’ Performance On Sunday

Please stop calling it Super Wild Card Weekend. https://t.co/eDoWVeBYoG — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 16, 2022

haters usually have to go win by win to discredit the team or player they are trying to discredit. brady haters have to go super bowl by super bowl. this should tell you everything you need to know. — rohan (@all22nerd) January 16, 2022

The Bucs take care of business #GoBucs Tom Brady: 29/37, 271 yards, 2 TD

Mike Evans: 9 catches, 117 yards, 1 TD pic.twitter.com/opwBrl7Chx — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 16, 2022

In the last 2 games we’ve 2 limited offenses, with specific game plans have to get out of character. Yea, it’s kool to be able to run the ball, make good decisions, & play physical. Only works as long as you’re close. Unfortunately the Bills & Bucs didn’t let it be close. — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) January 16, 2022

Another crazy fact: Brady has played through 20 of his 22 NFL seasons as a starting quarterback. This will be his 17th trip to the divisional playoffs. And if the Bucs win next week, he’ll go to his 15th conference title game. https://t.co/CK7YzAg5RR — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 16, 2022