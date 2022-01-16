Trending
The NFL Community Reacts To The Bucs’ Tragic Injury News

One of the Bucs’ top offensive linemen may miss the rest of the game against the Eagles.

On the first series of the game, starting right tackle Tristan Wirfs suffered an ankle injury and had to be helped into the locker room.

He’s been labeled as “questionable” to return.

