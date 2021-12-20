The NFL Community Reacts To The Chargers’ Roster “Situation”

The NFL World Reacts To The Chargers’ ‘Situation’ On The Roster

The COVID debacle in the NFL continues.

Three Chargers players were named to the COVID-19 list on Monday.

More Chargers players could be added to the list soon, according to The Athletic’s Daniel Popper.

Popper reported that “C Corey Linsley, OLB Joey Bosa, and RB Austin Ekeler have been added to the COVID-19 list.”

“[Chargers] dealing with a situation,” the statement continued, “more names expected later today.”

