The NFL Community Reacts To The Chargers-Texans Game

The game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the New York Jets was expected to be a laugher, with the Chargers easily coming out on top.

Today, much to the surprise of the NFL world, that is not the case.

Going into today’s game, the 8-6 Chargers were 13.5-point favorites on the road against the 3-11 Texans.

However, after giving up a touchdown to Texans running back Rex Burkhead early in the game, it was clear that neither team would have an easy time.

Texans rookie quarterback Davis Mills, who was recently named the full-time starter, threw for 254 yards and two touchdowns.

With 149 rushing yards and two touchdowns, however, Burkhead stole the show.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, on the other hand, was off-target for the first time this season.

He threw two interceptions and no touchdowns, which is unusual for a rookie quarterback in the NFL.

His second interception was a pick-six, which gave Houston the victory.

The news came as a shock to NFL fans everywhere.

It’s been all anyone can talk about for hours, thanks to the leadership changes and role reversals between the two teams:

NFL World Reacts To Wild Chargers-Texans Game

The Chargers: *Have a huge chance to help playoff chances by beating the Texans* Also the Chargers: pic.twitter.com/44OSM2Ncqf — BetQL (@betqlapp) December 26, 2021

The Texans are flexing all over the Chargers more than a cover model during a fitness magazine shoot. pic.twitter.com/7jgPhb0ieW — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) December 26, 2021

The Chargers really lost to the Texans. Wow. That’s debilitating. — Sosa Kremenjas (@QBsMVP) December 26, 2021