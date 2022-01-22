The NFL world reacts to the Chiefs’ decision after Willie Gay’s arrest.

The NFL community reacts to the Chiefs’ decision following Willie Gay’s arrest.

On Friday afternoon, Andy Reid, the Kansas City Chiefs’ head coach, made an unexpected announcement.

Willie Gay, the linebacker arrested earlier this week, is expected to return to the field this weekend.

Gay’s status for Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills was unclear.

According to an ESPN report, Gay’s agent confirmed that he did visit his son.

During the visitation, he allegedly got into an argument with the mother, prompting her to call the cops.

According to the police report, the cost of a vacuum cleaner, phone screen protector, humidifier, and other items totaled (dollar)225.

Despite the altercation – and arrest – Gay will play this weekend.

Fans had a lot to say about the decision on social media, of course.

Fans of opposing teams are furious that Gay was allowed to play after the brawl.

The narrator says, “Of course he will.”

“No team in sports has a lower sense of morality than the Chiefs,” one fan said.

21 January 2022 — Michael Rodney (@PackersNotes)

If you’re arrested, your license should be suspended for at least one week https://t.co/mY59IeLIIP

21 January 2022 — Mello (@mello)

