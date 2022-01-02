The NFL Community Reacts to the Chiefs’ Major Injury News
For Sunday’s game against the Bengals, the Chiefs could be without one of their best offensive linemen.
Orlando Brown Jr. hurt his quad during warmups and is now doubtful to play.
NFL World Reacts To Significant Chiefs Injury News
#Chiefs LT Orlando Brown suffered a quad injury in pregame warmups and is now questionable to play. Significant news against the Bengals defensive line.
