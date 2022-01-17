The NFL Community Reacts To The Cowboys’ Final Play Announcement

The Cowboys’ season came to an end after they ran the ball with 14 seconds left in their playoff game against the 49ers, in the most contentious play in franchise history since Dez Bryant’s “catch” in 2015.

NFL insider Michael Silver revealed who made the final decision for the Cowboys on Monday.

Silver reported on Twitter that offensive coordinator Kellen Moore chose the play, which was confirmed by head coach Mike McCarthy.

Dak Prescott had the option to audible but chose not to.

Moore and McCarthy, he believes, were not at their “finest hour” at that time.

Moore’s actions enraged Cowboys fans, especially since he’s been interviewing for head coaching jobs.

Many people, not just Cowboys fans, believe Moore’s call at the time shows he isn’t ready:

NFL World Reacts To The Cowboys’ Final Play News

But Kellen Moore is out here getting job interviews 🥴 https://t.co/EWBy1IHGo5 — Antwan V. Staley (@antwanstaley) January 17, 2022

Calls like this make me think Moore needs some seasoning before becoming a HC. He has a very very bright football mind but there’s more to bring a HC than X’s & O’s. https://t.co/P6vOfQt3HC — Ted Nguyen (@FB_FilmAnalysis) January 17, 2022

Well, Dak needed to hand the ball to the ump. But not figuring in the potential pitfall of the game ending instantly if anything went wrong is a colossal common sense mistake https://t.co/SFgzGrHokf — Matthew Coller (@MatthewColler) January 17, 2022