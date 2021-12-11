The NFL Community Reacts to the Cowboys’ Injuries

The NFL Community Reacts to the Worrying Cowboys Injury News

For the past few weeks, the Dallas Cowboys have been dealing with an injured Ezekiel Elliott.

The star running back for the Dallas Cowboys is dealing with a knee injury.

While Elliott is expected to play in a crucial divisional game against Washington on Sunday, Dallas may be without another key back.

The Cowboys are expected to be without backup running back Tony Pollard on Sunday, according to reports.

This season, Pollard has looked better than Elliott at times.

“The Cowboys expect to be without running back Tony Pollard (foot) against the Washington Redskins on Sunday.

Last week at Saints, he tore his plantar fascia and missed the entire practice week.

“RB JaQuan Hardy has been elevated from the practice squad as a likely contingency,” Michael Gehlken tweeted. Pollard said he’ll be a game-time decision.

NFL World Reacts To Concerning Cowboys Injury News

NFL World Reacts To Concerning Cowboys Injury News