The NFL Community Reacts To The Cowboys’ Injury Report From Monday

The NFL Community Reacts To The Cowboys’ Injury News From Monday

Last night, the Dallas Cowboys lost a heartbreaking 25-22 game to the Arizona Cardinals.

However, based on the latest injury news, the Cowboys may have lost more than the game.

According to MRI results, wide receiver Michael Gallup suffered a clean ACL tear, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

Gallup’s season has come to an end, but he is expected to make a full recovery.

Gallup has already missed seven weeks of the season due to another injury, so this is a frustrating end to the season for him.

Gallup has been a fantastic slot receiver when he’s been healthy.

This season, he’s hauled in 35 passes for 445 yards and two touchdowns.

The injury news has understandably upset Dallas Cowboys fans.

Gallup has provided crucial depth at receiver for the team this season, and his absence will be felt.

It also increases the chances of him being released by the Cowboys at the end of the season, as some fans have pointed out:

Everyone HOPES he makes a full recovery, never a guarantee and this was his free agent year, so unlikely to get a long term life changing deal. NFL is a dirty game, not matter how much you are liked, it is a business before anything else. https://t.co/q2pjz2gpeS — Robert Littal BSO (@BSO) January 3, 2022

Godwin & now Gallup hurt just before FA. This sucks https://t.co/KEXy6trJfu — Ky✈️ (@_TheGoodeMan) January 3, 2022

this is just like the chris godwin situation. just about to hit FA. that sucks. https://t.co/zh7r2S5wql — Lennie Salinas (@LennieSalinas74) January 3, 2022