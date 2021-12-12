The NFL Community Reacts To The Cowboys’ Injury Report From Sunday

The NFL Community Reacts To The Cowboys’ Injury News From Sunday

On Sunday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys are expected to be shorthanded against the Washington Redskins.

Tony Pollard, the Cowboys’ running back, has been ruled out of Sunday’s key divisional game, according to multiple reports.

Pollard has been dealing with a foot injury for quite some time.

On Sunday, he reportedly tried to play through the injury, but he was unable to do so.

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Cowboys Injury News

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Cowboys Injury News