The NFL Community Reacts To The Cowboys’ News From Wednesday

The NFL World Reacts To The Cowboys’ News From Wednesday Night

Dan Quinn and Kellen Moore, the Dallas Cowboys’ coordinators, aren’t the only assistants in demand this offseason.

Quinn and Moore could both leave the Cowboys for head coaching jobs this offseason, but another key assistant coach could follow them.

Cowboys defensive passing game coordinatorsecondary Joe Whitt Jr. is attracting interest in Seattle, according to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero’s report.

The defensive coordinator for the Seahawks was fired on Tuesday.

The #Seahawks put in a request to interview #Cowboys defensive passing game coordinator/secondary Joe Whitt Jr. for their defensive coordinator job, per source. Whitt is a 14-year NFL assistant and widely respected. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 20, 2022

Had been some thought going into this he could be on the list. He worked at Green Bay for a while when Seahawks GM John Schneider was there. https://t.co/6mp0e9d2xA — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) January 20, 2022

👀 …. could #Cowboys be losing Quinn and Whitt …. not good https://t.co/Mt5UOulBEK — DFW Sports (@DFW_SportsBlitz) January 20, 2022

Seahawks reported requests to interview for the vacant defensive-coordinator job: Broncos DC Ed Donatell

Bears DC Sean Desai

Now Cowboys defensive pass game coord Joe Whitt Jr. https://t.co/URAl1vZIEl — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) January 20, 2022

This guy has a really good rep too. Has developed a lot of DBs. People think he’ll end up taking Dallas DC spot If Quinn gets a HC job. https://t.co/aQp4z6JxkO — Jeff Simmons (@realjeffsimmons) January 20, 2022