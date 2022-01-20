Trending
The NFL Community Reacts To The Cowboys’ News From Wednesday

Dan Quinn and Kellen Moore, the Dallas Cowboys’ coordinators, aren’t the only assistants in demand this offseason.

Quinn and Moore could both leave the Cowboys for head coaching jobs this offseason, but another key assistant coach could follow them.

Cowboys defensive passing game coordinatorsecondary Joe Whitt Jr. is attracting interest in Seattle, according to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero’s report.

The defensive coordinator for the Seahawks was fired on Tuesday.

