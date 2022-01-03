The NFL Community Reacts to the Cowboys’ Post-Loss Statement

On Sunday afternoon at ATandT Stadium in Arlington, Texas, the Dallas Cowboys lost 25-22 to the Arizona Cardinals.

Players on the Cowboys believe they were up against more than just the Cardinals.

Several Cowboys players blamed officiating for their team’s loss to the Cardinals on Sunday.

There were a few key penalties against Dallas’ defense, as well as an apparent late-game fumble that went uncalled (and Mike McCarthy, who was out of timeouts, couldn’t challenge it).

“It was a total blunder.”

Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch said, “I just don’t understand how with the technology we have nowadays… Certain things are so obvious in the games that refs are messing up… To me, we’re playing more against the refs than we are against the other team.”

NFL World Reacts To What Cowboys Said After Loss

NFL World Reacts To What Cowboys Said After Loss

Leighton Vander Esch: “It was totally a fumble. I just don’t understand how with the technology we have nowadays … Certain things are so obvious in the games that refs are messing up … To me, we’re playing more against the refs than we are the other team.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 3, 2022

Randy Gregory: “We had a few mental errors. I don’t know about the offense, but I know for the defense, even myself, we had a few mental errors. Playing against the refs again, like usual. It seems like an every week occurrence. We just have to tune that out and just deal w/ it.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 3, 2022