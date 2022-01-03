The NFL Community Reacts To The Cowboys’ Serious Injury News

The NFL World Reacts To The Cowboys’ Terrifying Injury News
The Dallas Cowboys were defeated by the Arizona Cardinals, 25-22, at ATandT Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Sunday afternoon.
Jerry Jones’ team didn’t lose only one game on Sunday.
The Cowboys have also suffered a significant injury loss, as wide receiver Michael Gallup is believed to have torn his ACL.
The Cowboys’ offense has been dealt a major setback.
NFL World Reacts To Cowboys’ Brutal Injury News
NFL World Reacts To Cowboys’ Brutal Injury News
Cowboys’ owner Jerry Jones said he believes that Michael Gallup, who is scheduled to become a free agent this off-season, tore his ACL during today’s loss to Arizona.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 3, 2022
So sad for Michael Gallup who has has nothing but injuries in a contract year. Hope it’s not serious. But he is gingerly walking off
— Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) January 2, 2022
Devastated to hear Michael Gallup tore his ACL (said Jerry). He’s their best deep threat. But, as much as he’ll be missed, Cedrick Wilson was very good out of the slot while Gallup was out with a calf pull. So I still believe the Cowboys can win 1 playoff game without Gallup.
— Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 3, 2022
Amari Cooper on Michael Gallup’s TD, the play where Gallup injured his knee: “He said he felt it pop before he caught the ball, and he’s tough enough to go up and still make the play and he knew he was hurt. It speaks to how tough MG is and how much of a baller he is.”
— Rob Phillips (@robphillips3) January 3, 2022