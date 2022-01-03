Trending
Infosurhoy

The NFL Community Reacts To The Cowboys’ Serious Injury News

0
By on Sports

The NFL World Reacts To The Cowboys’ Terrifying Injury News

The Dallas Cowboys were defeated by the Arizona Cardinals, 25-22, at ATandT Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Sunday afternoon.

Jerry Jones’ team didn’t lose only one game on Sunday.

The Cowboys have also suffered a significant injury loss, as wide receiver Michael Gallup is believed to have torn his ACL.

The Cowboys’ offense has been dealt a major setback.

NFL World Reacts To Cowboys’ Brutal Injury News

NFL World Reacts To Cowboys’ Brutal Injury News

Comments are closed.