The NFL Community Reacts To The Cowboys’ Serious Injury News

The NFL World Reacts To The Cowboys’ Terrifying Injury News

The Dallas Cowboys were defeated by the Arizona Cardinals, 25-22, at ATandT Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Sunday afternoon.

Jerry Jones’ team didn’t lose only one game on Sunday.

The Cowboys have also suffered a significant injury loss, as wide receiver Michael Gallup is believed to have torn his ACL.

The Cowboys’ offense has been dealt a major setback.

Cowboys’ owner Jerry Jones said he believes that Michael Gallup, who is scheduled to become a free agent this off-season, tore his ACL during today’s loss to Arizona. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 3, 2022

So sad for Michael Gallup who has has nothing but injuries in a contract year. Hope it’s not serious. But he is gingerly walking off — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) January 2, 2022

Devastated to hear Michael Gallup tore his ACL (said Jerry). He’s their best deep threat. But, as much as he’ll be missed, Cedrick Wilson was very good out of the slot while Gallup was out with a calf pull. So I still believe the Cowboys can win 1 playoff game without Gallup. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 3, 2022