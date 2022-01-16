The NFL Community Reacts To The Cowboys’ Trick Play FAIL

The NFL Community Reacts To The Cowboys’ Failed Trick Play

The Dallas Cowboys ran a trick play on 3rd-and-16 moments ago in an attempt to spark the offense after a slow start.

It appeared to work for a brief moment as well.

Dak Prescott threw a short pass over the middle to wide receiver Cedrick Wilson, with the rest of the receivers clearing out and blocking.

After running a swing route to the left flat, Wilson continued across the field, with running back Tony Pollard trailing the play.

Wilson was supposed to lateral the ball to Pollard, who would then attempt a first down run.

That could have happened as well if Wilson hadn’t thrown the ball out of bounds in such a haphazard manner.

NFL World Reacts To Cowboys’ Trick Play Fail

Tony Pollard was wide open for a trick play first down and Cedrick Wilson launched the ball into the sideline instead pic.twitter.com/gWcFYeCCJ7 — Christian D’Andrea, 2021 PAC champion (@TrainIsland) January 16, 2022

Cedrick Wilson on the lateral pic.twitter.com/M54HyQYXaA — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 16, 2022

“Wilson, você recebe a bola e faz o passe lateral para o Pollard” O Cedrick Wilson: pic.twitter.com/Vz6PZVRhnM — Gabriel Martins (@caradossports) January 16, 2022

It is wild to me that we got a Cedrick Wilson lateral attempt before we got a Tony Pollard carry. — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) January 16, 2022