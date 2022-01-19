The NFL Community Reacts To The Dan Quinn Report From Wednesday

With a 23-17 loss to the San Francisco 49ers over the weekend, the Dallas Cowboys’ season came to a crushing end.

The Cowboys coaching staff could see a lot of turnover now that the season is over.

Both Kellen Moore, the offensive coordinator, and Dan Quinn, the defensive coordinator, are in high demand as coaches.

The New York Giants requested an interview with Quinn, according to a report released Wednesday afternoon.

Fans were quick to react to the news on social media, and it didn’t take long for them to do so.

The Giants’ decision to hire a defensive-minded head coach has not been well received.

“I’m not sure how I feel about Dan Quinn as HC; the Dallas defense looked great this year, but is a defensive-minded head coach really a priority for the Giants?” the fan wondered.

