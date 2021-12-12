The NFL Community Reacts to the Disturbing Lamar Jackson News

The Ravens have had a rough afternoon in Cleveland.

On Sunday afternoon, Baltimore is down 24-6 to Cleveland.

For the time being (and possibly indefinitely), the Ravens have lost their starting quarterback.

On Sunday afternoon, the Ravens announced that Lamar Jackson would be out for the remainder of the game.

In the first half, Jackson injured his ankle.

He had to be carried from the field to the locker room.

He isn’t coming back now.

QB Lamar Jackson (ankle) has been ruled out for the rest of the game. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 12, 2021

