The NFL Community Reacts To The Dolphins’ New Coach

The NFL World Reacts To The Dolphins’ New Coach

The new head coach of the Miami Dolphins has been hired.

Mike McDaniel, the offensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers, has accepted the position after multiple interviews with the team.

NFL World Reacts To The Dolphins’ Coaching Hire

NFL World Reacts To The Dolphins’ Coaching Hire

We have agreed to terms with Mike McDaniel. Welcome to Miami, Coach! pic.twitter.com/Hk5gIQsc6l — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) February 6, 2022

And away we goooooooooo https://t.co/r5n7YqRqx3 — Ryan Bass (@Ry_Bass) February 6, 2022

I’m all for it. Wanted him or kellen moore. Definitely content with McDaniel. https://t.co/lCFFsBvFEs — Tyler Helton (@_heltonn) February 6, 2022

Homerun Hire https://t.co/ArH3TcPh8b — Sad Jets Fan (@jets_sad) February 6, 2022

McDaniel had an interview with the #Dolphins that lasted for 10 hours this weekend. He’s been with Kyle Shanahan every season dating all the way back to 2011 with the Redskins. He’s been Shanahan’s right hand man. I like this hire from the #Dolphins. #NFL | #FinsUphttps://t.co/XPBIDLZyfU — Brandon Carr (@bcarr_13) February 6, 2022

Put stock in the Miami running game being vastly improved next year. https://t.co/UvZaJHREbE — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) February 6, 2022

For the first time since 2011, Kyle Shanahan will be without Mike McDaniels working alongside him. McDaniels’ promotion is likely a bitter sweet moment for the two close friends. #49ershttps://t.co/HFPJ1uyQUx — Rob Lowder (@Rob_Lowder) February 6, 2022

McDaniel’s got the coolest running game in the world and the Dolphins refuse to spend anything above a seventh round pick on a running back. Makes sense. https://t.co/viUjipz2fm — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) February 6, 2022

McDaniel was a ball boy for Mike Shanahan in Denver and played WR at Yale. Been coaching with Kyle Shanahan since Houston.

Extremely bright, really good communicator.

He’s biracial and would be the first HC coach of color hired this cycle. https://t.co/k5kUhYjfuK — Mike Jones (@ByMikeJones) February 6, 2022

The 49ers could potentially have 4(?) third round picks in the next 2 drafts via the NFL’s minority compensation rule Will they make some big moves in the offseason? Probably not, but the assets are there https://t.co/UpS1iFu8cd — karan (@905Kar) February 6, 2022