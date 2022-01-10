The NFL Community Reacts to the Dolphins’ Owner’s Open Admission

When Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores was abruptly fired on Monday, some speculated that the team had struck a deal with a candidate like Jim Harbaugh.

Please don’t jump to conclusions.

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, has no interest in bringing Harbaugh in.

Ross is quoted as saying, “I’m not going to be the person to remove Jim Harbaugh from the University of Michigan.”

NFL World Reacts To Dolphins Owner’s Honest Admission

NFL World Reacts To Dolphins Owner’s Honest Admission

#Dolphins owner Stephen Ross: “I’m not going to be the person to take Jim Harbaugh from the University of Michigan.” — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 10, 2022

“I want to win… but not that much” https://t.co/t1PmpoM19g — Beau B (@BeauBJangles) January 10, 2022

This is so angering to me. I like the Dolphins. I (almost) always love an underdog, but this is the equivalent of chewing your cuffed left hand off while holding the key on the right. https://t.co/qEVr7yn1zR — Decoda Muller (@Mr_RedBeard2) January 10, 2022

Then there should have been zero reason to fire Flores. https://t.co/uhEBP6TNHY — Carp (@robcarpenter81) January 10, 2022

This should bring an end to all speculation re Harbaugh and Miami… https://t.co/MD0yCCFvqs — Sam Webb (@SamWebb77) January 10, 2022

“I’m just a guy. Standing in front of a fan base. Asking you to trust him.” https://t.co/kUnIOoRA2W — Chris Harris (@ChrisHarrisWSMV) January 10, 2022