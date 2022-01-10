Trending
The NFL Community Reacts to the Dolphins’ Owner’s Open Admission

By on Sports

When Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores was abruptly fired on Monday, some speculated that the team had struck a deal with a candidate like Jim Harbaugh.

Please don’t jump to conclusions.

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, has no interest in bringing Harbaugh in.

Ross is quoted as saying, “I’m not going to be the person to remove Jim Harbaugh from the University of Michigan.”

