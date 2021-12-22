The NFL Community Reacts To The Eagles’ News From Wednesday

The NFL Reacts To The Eagles’ News From Wednesday

Last night, the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Washington Redskins 27-17 to move within a game of a playoff berth.

However, the team received some bad news this morning.

On Wednesday, the Eagles announced that head coach Nick Sirianni had entered the COVID-19 protocol.

Sirianni was diagnosed with the virus this morning and will have to conduct meetings virtually.

Sirianni, on the other hand, has not been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the New York Giants.

The Eagles are “hopeful” that he will be able to play in that game, which could see them go over.500 for the first time since Week 1.

Fans on Twitter are showering Sirianni with love and support.

Though some are understandably worried that their team is on the verge of a large COVID-19 outbreak.

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Eagles News

