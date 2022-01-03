Trending
The NFL Community Reacts To The Eagles Roster Announcement From Monday

The NFL Community Reacts To The Eagles’ Roster Announcement From Monday

As they prepare for their Week 18 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, the Philadelphia Eagles have received some bad news.

Nearly a dozen Eagles players have tested positive for COVID-19, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Fletcher Cox, Dallas Goedert, and Jason Kelce are among the players.

Due to the updated protocols, all of these players will have a chance to be cleared in time for the game.

Players can now test out of the COVID protocol after only five days, rather than ten.

