The NFL Community Reacts To The Eagles’ Roster Announcement From Monday

As they prepare for their Week 18 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, the Philadelphia Eagles have received some bad news.

Nearly a dozen Eagles players have tested positive for COVID-19, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Fletcher Cox, Dallas Goedert, and Jason Kelce are among the players.

Due to the updated protocols, all of these players will have a chance to be cleared in time for the game.

Players can now test out of the COVID protocol after only five days, rather than ten.

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Eagles Roster News

Roughly a dozen #Eagles players – including Fletcher Cox, Dallas Goedert and Jason Kelce – tested positive for COVID-19 today, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo. Based on updated COVID protocols, they all have a chance to be cleared in time for Saturday’s game vs. the #Cowboys. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 3, 2022

Monday is the big testing day. Bracing to see a bunch of COVID positives today https://t.co/0mHE4nrdWP — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) January 3, 2022

Hopefully everyone heals up by the time playoffs start, thank god we clinched And besides it’s not like we were gonna play them anyway, we need to rest our starters next week https://t.co/uigXxCk2oV — ʞɔᴉu (@ReadRevengers) January 3, 2022

Eagles have a Covid outbreak. Hopefully they are OK, but the good news is, they clinched a playoff spot. Playoff game is 12 to 13 days away https://t.co/t6cY7ndgSW — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) January 3, 2022

Thank god the #Eagles took care of business yesterday https://t.co/3H94HaBuXB — Louie DiBiase (@DiBiaseLOE) January 3, 2022