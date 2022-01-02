The NFL Community Reacts To The Giants’ Embarrassing Outing

The NFL Community Reacts To The Giants’ Defeat

During a four-game losing streak, the New York Giants have had a string of embarrassing performances, but the first half of today’s game against the Bears might be the worst of them all.

At halftime, New York is down 22-3, with backup quarterback Mike Glennon throwing for four yards and an interception on 1-for-2 passing.

On the first play of the game, Glennon was strip-sacked, resulting in a Chicago touchdown.

A miscue by Giants kickoff returner Pharoh Cooper gave the team the ball inside their own five-yard line after the Bears took a 17-3 lead with just over a minute left before halftime.

The error resulted in a safety, and the Bears added three more points after regaining possession.

Overall, it’s difficult to put into words how much of a disaster Big Blue’s first 30 minutes were.

NFL World Reacts To Giants’ Embarrassing Performance

NFL World Reacts To Giants’ Embarrassing Performance

@Giants vs @Bears…. One coach is getting fired no matter what. The other is coming back no matter what. The guy polishing up his resume has his team leading 22-3 at halftime. Bizarre #Giants — Chris Canty (@ChrisCanty99) January 2, 2022

NFL record for fewest passing yards is -7 by #Titans in 2009. Fewest net passing yards seems to be -53 by #Broncos in 1967. Mike Glennon has thrown for 4 yards at half. #Giants have -16 net passing yards. — Ryan Dunleavy (@rydunleavy) January 2, 2022

What if I told you the Giants had the ball more in the 1st half than the Bears did and are down 22-3. 🥴😱😱 Giants 16:03

Bears 13:57 pic.twitter.com/Unig6kXCeU — 𝗟𝗮𝘄𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗧𝘆𝗻𝗲𝘀 (@lt4kicks) January 2, 2022

In 2014, after watching the Giants blow a 21-3 lead in Jacksonville to lose 25-24 and fall to 3-9 on that season, John Mara said “To be honest with you, when I am sitting on the bus … I wanted to fire everybody.” Imagine how he must feel right now. https://t.co/kJeeEnlqgu — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) January 2, 2022

I know the reports are that Joe Judge is safe, but how can anyone — literally anyone — on this team be considered “safe” right now? — TheGiantsWire (@TheGiantsWire) January 2, 2022