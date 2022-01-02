Trending
The NFL Community Reacts To The Giants’ Embarrassing Outing

During a four-game losing streak, the New York Giants have had a string of embarrassing performances, but the first half of today’s game against the Bears might be the worst of them all.

At halftime, New York is down 22-3, with backup quarterback Mike Glennon throwing for four yards and an interception on 1-for-2 passing.

On the first play of the game, Glennon was strip-sacked, resulting in a Chicago touchdown.

A miscue by Giants kickoff returner Pharoh Cooper gave the team the ball inside their own five-yard line after the Bears took a 17-3 lead with just over a minute left before halftime.

The error resulted in a safety, and the Bears added three more points after regaining possession.

Overall, it’s difficult to put into words how much of a disaster Big Blue’s first 30 minutes were.

