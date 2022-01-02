The NFL Community Reacts To The Giants’ Embarrassing Outing

The NFL Community Reacts To The Giants’ Defeat
During a four-game losing streak, the New York Giants have had a string of embarrassing performances, but the first half of today’s game against the Bears might be the worst of them all.
At halftime, New York is down 22-3, with backup quarterback Mike Glennon throwing for four yards and an interception on 1-for-2 passing.
On the first play of the game, Glennon was strip-sacked, resulting in a Chicago touchdown.
A miscue by Giants kickoff returner Pharoh Cooper gave the team the ball inside their own five-yard line after the Bears took a 17-3 lead with just over a minute left before halftime.
The error resulted in a safety, and the Bears added three more points after regaining possession.
Overall, it’s difficult to put into words how much of a disaster Big Blue’s first 30 minutes were.
NFL World Reacts To Giants’ Embarrassing Performance
@Giants vs @Bears…. One coach is getting fired no matter what. The other is coming back no matter what. The guy polishing up his resume has his team leading 22-3 at halftime. Bizarre #Giants
— Chris Canty (@ChrisCanty99) January 2, 2022
NFL record for fewest passing yards is -7 by #Titans in 2009. Fewest net passing yards seems to be -53 by #Broncos in 1967.
Mike Glennon has thrown for 4 yards at half. #Giants have -16 net passing yards.
— Ryan Dunleavy (@rydunleavy) January 2, 2022
What if I told you the Giants had the ball more in the 1st half than the Bears did and are down 22-3. 🥴😱😱
Giants 16:03
Bears 13:57 pic.twitter.com/Unig6kXCeU
— 𝗟𝗮𝘄𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗧𝘆𝗻𝗲𝘀 (@lt4kicks) January 2, 2022
In 2014, after watching the Giants blow a 21-3 lead in Jacksonville to lose 25-24 and fall to 3-9 on that season, John Mara said “To be honest with you, when I am sitting on the bus … I wanted to fire everybody.”
Imagine how he must feel right now. https://t.co/kJeeEnlqgu
— Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) January 2, 2022
— Big Cat (1-0 in GOTY bets) (@BarstoolBigCat) January 2, 2022
I know the reports are that Joe Judge is safe, but how can anyone — literally anyone — on this team be considered “safe” right now?
— TheGiantsWire (@TheGiantsWire) January 2, 2022
The #Giants go into halftime with -16 net passing yards.
You read that right.
— Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) January 2, 2022