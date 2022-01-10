The NFL Community Reacts to the Giants’ News from Sunday Night

The NFL World Reacts To The Giants’ News From Sunday Night

Joe Judge, the head coach of the New York Giants, is facing a decision.

Following Sunday’s loss to the Washington Football Team, New York had yet another disappointing season in 2021, finishing 4-13.

However, while many Giants fans are calling for their head coach to be fired, the team’s ownership isn’t sure if that’s the right move.

“I believe the Giants’ brass is undecided about Joe Judge’s future because of the revolving door of coaches they’ve had in recent years.”

They’d just add to the revolving door, so I’m hesitant to move on.

I’ve heard a lot of frustration in that locker room at the same time.

Jay Glazer tweeted, “Not a little, but a lot.”

