The NFL Community Reacts To The Giants’ Surprising Report

The NFL Community Reacts To The Giants’ Surprising News

The New York Giants were once regarded as a premier franchise.

However, they’ve been extremely dysfunctional in recent years.

NFL writer Tyler Dunne released a bombshell report on Tuesday detailing all of the Giants’ front-office gaffes.

According to the report, the Giants would benefit this offseason from cleaning house and changing their philosophy.

For starters, Dunne reaffirmed something that has already been stated: former Giants head coach Ben McAdoo was a huge fan of Texas Tech product Patrick Mahomes.

He wanted the team to trade draft picks and players just to get Mahomes, but the team’s ownership was set on Eli Manning.

The Giants’ devotion to Manning led them to hire Dave Gettleman.

Gettleman promised to keep Manning as his starting quarterback for the 2018 season, according to Dunne’s report.

Only four candidates were considered serious options in the general manager search that year – Kevin Abrams, Louis Riddick, and Marc Ross.

When Gettleman arrived in New York, he was expected to take a new approach to scouting.

Instead, in 2020, he fired two of the team’s longest-serving scouts.

If Gettleman had a strong track record in drafting, these reports would be easier to swallow.

Obviously, this isn’t the case.

Not only did Gettleman make a mistake by selecting Saquon Barkley as the No. 1 overall pick, but he also chose the wrong quarterback.

He missed out on Daniel Jones, Deandre Baker, Will Hernandez, and a number of other key picks as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Fans of the Giants are understandably enraged after reading Dunne’s report this week.

“Every team in the NFC East was alive for the playoffs entering last night night,” ESPN’s Max Kellerman tweeted.

“Every team except the New York Football Giants, of course.”

In FIVE YEARS, the Giants haven’t finished a single game above.500.”

