The NFL Community Reacts To The Important Seahawks News

For the Seattle Seahawks, the 2021 NFL season has been a disaster.

As a result, the offseason of 2022 could be memorable.

According to a report from the NFL Network, Seattle Seahawks owner Jody Allen is dissatisfied with his team’s performance this season in the NFC West.

The Seahawks’ owner is reportedly not looking at the 2021 season as a one-time blip on the radar.

It’s said to be viewed as a larger indictment of the franchise’s performance.

This offseason, that could mean a lot of changes.

“Jody Allen…she’s very involved, and she’s not happy,” says the narrator.

“She’s not thinking of it as a one-year thing; we’ve been successful for a decade,” NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo said.

NFL World Reacts To The Notable Seahawks News

NFL World Reacts To The Notable Seahawks News