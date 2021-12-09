The NFL Community Reacts To The Jaguars’ Coaching Changes On Thursday

The NFL Community Reacts To The Jaguars’ Coaching Changes From Thursday

The Virginia Tech Hokies are expected to hire an assistant from the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to newly hired head coach Brent Pry.

According to Matt Zenitz of On3, Jacksonville Jaguars tight ends coach Tyler Bowen will join Virginia Tech as offensive coordinator at the end of this year’s NFL season.

Bowen was a three-year assistant on the Penn State coaching staff with Pry (2018-20).

After six seasons as the defensive coordinator in Happy Valley, Pry was hired as the Hokies’ head coach last week.

This hire seemed to please fans from all over the world of football.

“I adore this.

“Absolutely love this,” wrote one fan.

“He has a strong recruiting record at Penn State, particularly in his home state of Maryland.”

“That’s a big plus,” another added, “but the real question is what his offensive philosophy and play-calling ability will look like.”

“Brent Pry reminisces about his days at PSU.

For Pry and his team, it’s an excellent hire.

Another fan wrote, “He also gets a pretty good recruiter.”

NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Jaguars Coaching News

NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Jaguars Coaching News

What a big time hire by @CoachPryVT! He’s putting together a sold staff! https://t.co/MDvwEe8tVs — Zack Rittle (@dtplaymaka34) December 9, 2021

I would expect several Jaguars assistants to move on following the season, particularly on the offensive side of the football. https://t.co/g52MUuNNaa — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) December 9, 2021