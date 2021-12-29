Trending
Infosurhoy

The NFL Community Reacts To The Jaguars’ Coaching Changes On Wednesday

0
By on Sports

The NFL Community Reacts To The Jaguars’ Coaching Changes From Wednesday

As part of their search for their next head coach, the Jacksonville Jaguars have reportedly scheduled their first interview.

The Jaguars are scheduled to interview former Super Bowl-winning head coach Doug Pederson on Thursday, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Jaguars Coaching News

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Jaguars Coaching News

Comments are closed.