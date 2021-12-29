The NFL Community Reacts To The Jaguars’ Coaching Changes On Wednesday

The NFL Community Reacts To The Jaguars’ Coaching Changes From Wednesday

As part of their search for their next head coach, the Jacksonville Jaguars have reportedly scheduled their first interview.

The Jaguars are scheduled to interview former Super Bowl-winning head coach Doug Pederson on Thursday, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Jaguars Coaching News

The #Jaguars will interview Super Bowl-winning former #Eagles head coach Doug Pederson on Thursday, source said. Their first interview as they try to replace HC Urban Meyer. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 29, 2021

After the Urban Mayer experiment failed miserably, you need a high character guy to come and take control of the locker room. Pederson would be the perfect guy for the job. https://t.co/5BCK5fq1K0 — Jacob Hare (@JacobKHare) December 29, 2021