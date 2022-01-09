The NFL Community Reacts To The Jaguars’ Embarrassing News From Sunday

The NFL Community Reacts To The Jacksonville Jaguars’ Embarrassing News

The Jacksonville Jaguars have had a season full of bad, embarrassing news, and it doesn’t appear to be slowing down any time soon.

On Sunday, the Jaguars’ abysmal 2021 regular season will come to a close.

The AFC South team can’t wait for the season to end, which was highlighted by Urban Meyer’s mid-season firing.

While the Jaguars’ on-field performance has been poor, the team’s off-field news has been even worse.

According to reports, one of the Jaguars’ sponsors is suing the team due to the team’s poor and humiliating season.

It’s true.

More from the Associated Press:

The Jaguars have responded to the lawsuit, calling it “baseless,” but claiming that the terms of the contract were violated.

In Jacksonville, it’s been that kind of year.

Despite this, many people are skeptical of the lawsuit’s validity.

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Embarrassing Jaguars News

RoofClaim.com, a roofing company based in Georgia that does business in Florida, is seeking to avoid “its brand being emphasized as the primary sponsor of the clown game,” according to a complaint filed Thursday in circuit court in Jacksonville. The company is demanding a jury trial and seeking damages in excess of $30,000. It also wants temporary and permanent injunctive relief from the Jaguars using the RoofClaim brand.

According to the sponsorship agreement attached to the lawsuit, the company signed a four-year deal in August that started at $600,000 annually and increased about $18,000 every year thereafter. The deal includes a provision that would allow RoofClaim to terminate the agreement if Urban Meyer was no longer the team’s coach between the end of his third season (2023) and March, 1, 2024. RoofClaim said it attempted to end its affiliation with the Jaguars the day after Meyer was fired Dec. 15, ending one of the worst coaching tenures in NFL history. The lawsuit says the Jaguars refused and insisted the partnership continue.

Roof Claim, who clowned with the @Jaguars and teased a press conference as “roof technology experts” like it was to announce shade or some sort of roof, now wants a refund because fans might dress as clowns? I love a little PR stunt. I hate a frivolous lawsuit. https://t.co/rHD34NvLNq — John M. Phillips (@JohnPhillips) January 7, 2022

If you don’t want to be associated with clowns, maybe… don’t sponsor the Jacksonville Jaguars? https://t.co/mI9xIOtBgP — Jesse Spector (@jessespector) January 8, 2022