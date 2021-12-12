The NFL Community Reacts to the Jaguars’ Embarrassing Performance

The NFL Community Reacts to the Jacksonville Jaguars’ Embarrassing Performance

Right now, everything in Jacksonville is bad.

The Jaguars are down 20-0 and on their way to their 11th loss of the season.

The offense has been inept, gaining only eight yards on eight attempts.

And Titans quarterback Trevor Lawrence has thrown four interceptions.

That, however, may not be the most repulsive aspect of their show.

At one point, two Jaguars receivers collided on their routes, resulting in an incompletion.

NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Jaguars Play

NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Jaguars Play

The Jacksonville Jaguars summed up https://t.co/0hof9JjCMD — Doug Atkins’ Sack Total #SeasonX (@GusSolano44) December 12, 2021

Free Trevor Lawrence https://t.co/GJCbLI0Ht2 — Cincy Pain (@Cincypain) December 12, 2021

new dysfunction level unlocked https://t.co/39CBaZ9b7E — RIP (@RIPatriot) December 12, 2021