The NFL Community Reacts To The Jaguars Fan News From Monday

The NFL World Reacts To The Jaguars Fan News From Monday

The Jacksonville Jaguars have gone 3-29 in the last two seasons, resulting in the firing of two head coaches.

Fans will send a stronger message to ownership in Week 18 because the lack of attendance does not appear to be sending the message to ownership.

Hundreds of thousands of Jaguars fans are expected to dress up as clowns for this weekend’s game against the Colts, according to the Associated Press.

The goal of the protest, according to the report, is to persuade Jaguars owner Shahid Khan to fire general manager Trent Baalke.

Interview offers for the team’s vacant head coach position have reportedly been turned down by elite coaching candidates.

It’s been suggested that Baalke’s presence in Jacksonville is the cause.

Fans of other NFL teams, on the other hand, are gleefully reveling in the Jaguars’ current woes.

Some argue that the more important message is to avoid paying to attend games altogether:

They could try a more effective approach like don’t pay to go to games. — JButler (@hesaidwutsports) January 3, 2022

Wouldn’t the bigger impact be to have no one in the stands? — Rader (@Taruskippy) January 3, 2022

Hundreds if not thousands of Jags fans? Sounds like they’ll be hitting an attendance record #DUUUVAL — James (@jarbarian9) January 3, 2022