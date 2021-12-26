The NFL Community Reacts To The Jaguars’ Horrible Decision Against The Patriots

The Jacksonville Jaguars and the New York Jets met on Sunday afternoon in a battle for the No. 1 overall pick.

The number one overall selection.

It was a back-and-forth battle that ended with a Jets victory of 26-21.

Jacksonville might have won the game if it hadn’t been for a poor decision by the Jaguars.

Formerly ranked No. 1

With 15 seconds left on the clock, No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence found a receiver at the two-yard line.

Lawrence threw the ball into the turf to stop the clock rather than running a quick play.

Jacksonville only needed one more play to win the game.

The Jaguars dropped their 13th game of the season after failing to punch the ball in.

It’s safe to say that fans were not pleased.

“As a result, the Jaguars spike it on third down and then have to rush the play on fourth down to beat the clock.”

“GET THE PLAY CALL IN!” exclaimed one fan.

So the Jaguars spike it on third down and then have to hurry the play to beat the clock on 4th down. UNBELIEVABLE. Get the play call in! — Brent Martineau (@BrentASJax) December 26, 2021

Jaguars have third and goal at the 1. Rather than run a play, they spike it. Rookie QB, bad play-calling and more. https://t.co/3eTB8UeYoh — Stephen Whyno (@SWhyno) December 26, 2021