The NFL Community Reacts To The Jared Goff News From Friday

The NFL World Reacts To The Jared Goff News From Friday

The Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff is unlikely to play this weekend, according to reports released on Friday morning.

Following the team’s impressive win over the Arizona Cardinals last weekend, the Lions placed Goff on the reserveCOVID-19 list; however, it does not appear that he was able to test negative.

Dan Campbell, the Lions’ head coach, said earlier this morning that it’s “highly unlikely” that Goff will play this weekend.

It’s bad news for a Lions team hoping to put together a winning streak.

However, some Lions fans are simply grateful that he was able to assist Detroit in defeating the Cardinals last weekend.

“Relax, King.”

One fan commented, “You did your job last week. lol.”

NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Jared Goff News

NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Jared Goff News

Rest up King. You did your job last week. lol https://t.co/yT0jstv1uX — Carlos (@MrCarlosBurrell) December 24, 2021

Sounds like it will be Tim Boyle or David Blough under center for the Lions on Sunday against the Falcons. https://t.co/qwEnNtKYJr — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 24, 2021