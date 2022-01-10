The NFL Community Reacts To The Lane Kiffin Rumor From Monday

The NFL World Reacts To The Lane Kiffin Rumor From Monday

In recent years, NFL teams have had a lot of success hiring young, offensive-minded head coaches.

NFL head coaches Sean McVay, Kyle Shahanan, Kliff Kingsbury, and Zac Taylor, among others, have all had successful careers.

Is it possible that Lane Kiffin will be the next to be added to the list?

According to Pro Football Focus, the head football coach of the Ole Miss Rebels has been linked to the Minnesota Vikings opening.

“I’m not trying to break any news,” he tweeted, “but there has been consistent chatter from many corners of football circles about… Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin.”

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Lane Kiffin Rumor

