The NFL Community Reacts To The Latest Daniel Jones News

Daniel Jones, the Giants’ quarterback, will not play another game for the team this season.

Jones will miss the rest of the season due to a neck injury, according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

“The Giants have decided to bench quarterback Daniel Jones for the rest of the season,” Schefty revealed.

Giants are shutting down QB Daniel Jones for the remainder of the season because of his neck injury, per @JordanRaanan. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 20, 2021

I’ll miss the guy. See you next year under center! https://t.co/QYWGauyBe4 — COACH (@DirectorNY83) December 20, 2021

Very intrigued to see what Jones’ future looks like for the Giants. You have to imagine some sort of change at the top, either at GM or HC or both. DJ may not be in the plans of a new regime https://t.co/D2DeqfhcY3 — Jared Phillips (@JaredL_Phillips) December 20, 2021

Figured this would be the case. Hope it isn’t career ending https://t.co/tQ5PDvMRyq — Derek Engel (@tebowmanning) December 20, 2021