The NFL Community Reacts To The Latest Disappointing Saints News

The NFL Community Reacts to the New Orleans Saints’ Disappointing News

The New Orleans Saints, who are miraculously still in playoff contention, have been hit by injuries like few teams in the NFL.

According to New Orleans insider Jeff Duncan, the New Orleans Saints put running back Mark Ingram on the reserveCOVID-19 list earlier this week.

The bad news didn’t end there, unfortunately.

The Saints also added running back/wide receiver hybrid Ty Montgomery to the COVID-19 list on Thursday afternoon.

Montgomery tested positive for the virus, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.

With yet another running back ruled out for Sunday’s game, most fans agreed that Alvin Kamara will face a significant workload against the New York Jets.

One fan said, “Alvin Kamara for 1000 percent of touches.”

Alvin Kamara for 1000% of touches. https://t.co/0QRUiXEB9P — Dwain McFarland (@dwainmcfarland) December 9, 2021

Good thing Alvin Kamara has been back fully participating in practice this week since both of the Saints’ top two RBs from last week are now on the reserve/COVID list https://t.co/Vm8MLSXww3 — Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) December 9, 2021