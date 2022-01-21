The NFL Community Reacts To The Latest Packers Injury Report

The Green Bay Packers’ defense is getting a major boost ahead of their divisional round matchup against the New York Giants on Saturday night.

The Packers activated veteran linebackers Za’Darius Smith and Whitney Mercilus from the injured reserve list on Friday afternoon.

